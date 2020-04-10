Letters of apology signed by Naira Marley and Babatunde Gbadamosi to Lagos State government

Latest NewsTop News
By Femi Osinusi

Both the former Lagos State governorship candidate in February 2019 election, Babatunde Gbadamosi and musician, Naira Marley, have written letters of apology to the Lagos State government after the government withdrew charges against them for flouting the lockdown order in the state.

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice had, on April 8, filed charges at the Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ogba against the defendants for attending a birthday party organised by celebrity, Mrs. Funke Akindele-Bello for her husband, on April 4.

Speaking on the case, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Yhaqub Oshoala, said that in view of the remorse shown by the defendants, the state agreed to withdraw the charges on the condition that the accused fulfill certain conditions.

However, the letters of apology by the two have been written and signed by them which they delivered to the state government on Friday.

You might also like
Latest News

Akeredolu’s approval to Ondo CAN to celebrate Easter in churches a blackmail,…

Latest News

Ogun Senator expresses shock over fire at AGF’s office

Latest News

Ondo 2020: No crisis in Ondo APC unity forum ― APC professional group

Latest News

China owes Britain £351bn for coronavirus pandemic, study claims

Comments