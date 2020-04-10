Letters of apology signed by Naira Marley and Babatunde Gbadamosi to Lagos State government

Both the former Lagos State governorship candidate in February 2019 election, Babatunde Gbadamosi and musician, Naira Marley, have written letters of apology to the Lagos State government after the government withdrew charges against them for flouting the lockdown order in the state.

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice had, on April 8, filed charges at the Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ogba against the defendants for attending a birthday party organised by celebrity, Mrs. Funke Akindele-Bello for her husband, on April 4.

Speaking on the case, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Yhaqub Oshoala, said that in view of the remorse shown by the defendants, the state agreed to withdraw the charges on the condition that the accused fulfill certain conditions.

However, the letters of apology by the two have been written and signed by them which they delivered to the state government on Friday.