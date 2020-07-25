The perfect shirt tuck

There are so many tips and tricks to make your outfit look great; one of them is the tuck.

Tucking has evolved from the simple in or out to a stylish and elevating look; now we have the front tuck, the normal full tuck and the half-tuck.

The full tuck: This type of tuck is a safe way to pull your look together and create a tailored and clean ensemble. To do this, gather the material and tuck all around your waist into your skirt or pants. High-waisted pants or skirts that highlight your curves call for a full tuck.

However, make sure the material of your top is not too bulky when doing this tuck because you are trying to create a polished look.

The front tuck: Also called the French tuck, this type of tuck is less formal than the full tuck. It’s a little loose and it makes your waist defined. In addition, the front tuck helps to elongate the legs and frame by drawing eyes to the waist.

Front-tucked shirts are popular with jeans but work well with pants or skirts too. To do this, tuck the front-middle part of your top/shirt/jumper into the front of your pants/jeans/skirt, leaving the back hanging out. From there, tuck a little on each side. The idea is to tuck just the very bottom of the shirt in to allow the material to fold over at a more flattering length.

Make sure the shirt is not too long or too bulky when doing the front tuck because you are trying to create a sleek look that shows off the waist.

The half-tuck: For that right amount of waist-defining shape, the half tuck is your go to and it works best for button front blouses and flannel shirts. To do this, tuck in half of the front section of any button front top, letting the other side hang loose.

The half tuck works because the blousing of the tucked side hides belly bloat and the side that hangs loose creates balance in contrast to the tucked in side and draws the eye downward, elongating your entire frame.

