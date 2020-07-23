Unethical treatment of woman in viral video: Police arrest two officers

The police have arrested two officers in connection with a viral video depicting the dehumanising treatment of woman in Ibadan.

Since the video went viral on Wednesday, the police issued a statement that it commenced an investigation which led to arrests.

A release from the Force Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday by DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer states that, “Following investigations into the dehumanizing treatment of a female citizen as shown in a viral video on Wednesday, 22nd July 2020, the Nigeria Police Force have identified three police officers and one civilian accomplice who participated in the unprofessional act.”

According to the statement, “Two suspects, ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspr Gboyega Oyeniyi have been arrested for their role in the discreditable conduct and incivility to a member of the public.

“They are currently being detained at the Lagos State CID detention facility, Panti, Yaba.

“Preliminary investigations show that the policemen who are attached Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building, Lagos, were on legitimate investigation activities to Ibadan, Oyo State where the incident took place.

“Effort is being intensified to arrest the two other accomplices. Meanwhile, appropriate disciplinary procedure will be initiated as soon as investigations are concluded.”

