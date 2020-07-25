It’s not worth looking up to anybody in Nigerian music industry —Blessing Tangban

Blessing Tangban is a fast-rising Nigerian Afro folk singer, songwriter and guitarist who has to her credit an album among other music projects. She discusses why she’s into alternative genre of music, her album plans, life outside music among other issues in this interview by KOLA MUHAMMED. Excerpts:

The kind of music you churn out fits the ‘alternative’ genre rather than the mainstream Afro-pop, was it deliberate or that’s your natural style?

It’s just my natural style. But I should mention that I got my music mentoring and started in the United States of America where what we call alternative music here is sort of the mainstream there. So, it was easy and natural.

Your music career started in the United States then?

Yes. It started at the bus stop one day on my way to school when I saw a guy playing the guitar. I fell in love and wanted nothing more than to play the instrument. When it perfectly complemented my song writing, I knew that I was born to do it. So, I started playing at coffee shops in New Orleans. Then I formed a couple of bands and eventually my first EP. That’s how it all started, from that day at the bus stop. I should clarify that I wasn’t born in the United States though. I only had my undergraduate and postgraduate studies there. I have Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Criminal Justice. My doctoral degree which is underway is on public policy administration.

Why the pursuit of advanced studies in criminal justice and public administration if your career is geared towards music?

Nothing really. Life is unpredictable and interesting at the same time. Other than just music, I want to create other interests in life and my academics provide me with a worldview that is different from music. The same as yoga. Life can be this way and that way. One should try and explore it to the fullest.

What brought you back to Nigeria if you could have continued overseas?

Family brought me back and I just continued making my music here.

In your opinion, where is it easier to make music, Nigeria or the United States?

Well, the United States has a bigger and better structure, size, availability of opportunities and all. Like I said earlier, the presence of my family and the fact that Nigeria is my native country informed my staying in the country to make music.

Which artiste(s) have had the biggest influence on you and your style of music?

Definitely John Mayer. His song writing is out of this world. So, I studied his writing a lot and immersed myself in his music when I was starting my career. For singing, Dido was a huge influence before I eventually found my own voice and developed my style of singing.

Having dropped a couple of singles over the past few months, should your fans be expecting an album soon?

Yes, I am working on a new one. I have one album already though, ‘Free’. I dropped a single, ‘Tebe tebe’ some weeks ago and the reception has been really positive. The prevalence of the pandemic has meant that a lot of planning has been slowed down. There had plans to go on a tour across the major cities in Nigeria, United States and Europe. Nevertheless, efforts are in top gear and fans should expect something massive soon.

If you’re not doing music, what would you be caught doing?

Definitely practicing or teaching yoga. I’m a certified yoga instructor and it’s a huge part of my life outside music.

With your guitar skills, are you considering going into production anytime soon?

(Laughs), well, production is something every artiste does because it is defined as the ‘act of making something right’ right? So, I’ve been producing and will keep on producing.

As a lady with an attractive face and a charming voice, how do you cope with pressure from men?

I navigate it with all the awkwardness I can muster (laughs).

You often wear a ring on your middle finger. Does it mean that you are engaged?

No, not yet.

In the video of your collaboration with Johnny Drille, the chemistry between you two was striking. Is there any substance to the rumour that there might be something between the two of you?

(Laughs) I’m clueless as to that rumour. I don’t have any comment to pass on that.

Do you have any artiste you look up to in the Nigerian music industry?

Not to be arrogant, I only look up to God. I really don’t see anyone else because it’s challenging to try and look up to people, especially when it comes to style and achievements. One may end up feeling depressed as a result.

