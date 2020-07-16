The APC-PDP altercations over Hushpuppi

THE arrest in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, extradition and subsequent arraignment in the United States, of a 37-year-old Nigerian, a social media celebrity, Raymond Abass Olorunwa, popularly known as Hushpuppi, by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in connection with cyber-enabled fraud and Business Email Compromise, BEC, schemes should be a serious corporate image concern to Nigerian leaders and all relevant stakeholders in this country. There has been a noisy, heated, angry and controversial dispute between leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, following the recent arrest of Hushpuppi by the FBI agent, Andrew John Innocenti.

While the APC accused former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and Senator Dino Melaye among other PDP stalwarts, of a link to the suspect by making reference to a group photograph taken with Hushpuppi in Dubai during the 2019 Presidential election race, the PDP in their reply, alleged mischief, calling leaders of the ruling APC all sort of unprintable names.

This altercation, to our nation, is an insult upon the existing injury done to the reputation of this country by the black sheep, Hushpuppi. The international embarrassment caused this country by the ignoble fraudulent act of our prodigal son, Hushpuppi, calls for a sober reflection among our nationals. It is regrettable that a country that’s already perceived as ‘a nation of scammers’ by a large sphere of the international community is experiencing another heinous crime committed by a citizen with some identification, hobnobbing and social fraternity with some of our leaders.

Description of Hushpuppi’s international fraud by an Ex-envoy, Ogbole Ode, as increasing poor perception of Nigerians as scammers should make a true patriotic Nigerian leader sorrowful. Resorting to politicking by our leaders instead of addressing our international reputation and corporate image as a nation shows this country has a serious leadership problem.

Our leaders should be ashamed! They should be because the discovery of Ramond Abass’s (Hushpuppi) shady character and his subsequent arrest by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) portrays our criminal justice system as weak and compromising. Nigerian leaders are shamelessly bold! And this always baffles me! Prosecutors alleged Abass Hushpuppi as one of the leaders of a global network that uses computer intrusion, Business Email Compromise, BEC schemes and money laundering capers to steal hundreds of millions of dollars. It is obvious Abass must have started his ungodly business from a local end, perhaps in Nigeria, before he graduated to a global network, and an international leader of such, for that matter.

Our leaders who are stakeholders in this country should cover their faces in shame over the weakness, porous nature of our security, and failure of our criminal justice system to have nailed the rogue fraudster at home, before graduating to the international operation, the exposure of which has now dealt a big ignoble blow on our image as a nation. The fact that Nigerian leaders do not show any sign of national remorse over Hushpuppi’s shady character, in itself, is a message that there is a high level of moral decadence in our polity. It shows we do not see it as ‘a big deal’. Our leaders should be patriotic by always putting their differences aside and finding a common ground, especially on issues that border on our national interest. As a matter of patriotism and national interest, I want to sincerely appeal to the senses of our leaders to stop smearing our reputation and corporate image as a nation.

Olorede is a journalist, poet, is of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Benin, Edo State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Commissioners of education of the six South-West states of the country have expressed readiness to sit their respective Senior Secondary School three (SSS3) students for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination… Read Full Story

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, insisted that its decision not to allow the reopening of schools because of the coronavirus pandemic remains unchanged as it maintains that it is not confident about the safety of students at this time… Read Full Story

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has charged the people of Southern Kaduna to be united as the crisis in the area is portraying the place as unsafe for development and investment… Read Full Story

The Twitter accounts of some of the US most prominent political and business leaders, from Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, were hacked Wednesday afternoon in an apparent effort to promote a Bitcoin scam, Bloomberg reports… Read Full Story

The World Health Organisation and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have warned of an alarming decline in the number of children receiving life-saving vaccines around the world because of… Read Full Story

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to upgrade the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State to a University of Technology… Read Full Story

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a projected budget of N12.66 trillion… Read Full Story

THE Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji has urged airlines and airport workers to be strict in doing their work, assuring them that all arms of government and the Presidential Taskforce, (PTF) woud back and protect them in doing the right thing… Read Full Story

WITH the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and its disastrous impact on air travels in particular, safety awareness has doubled if not tripled amongst air travelers for obvious reasons… Read Full Story

Aggrieved chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who reportedly lost out in the power game at the party national secretariat under the leadership of its axed national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole yesterday took their pound of flesh from a perceived footsoldier of the former APC national chairman… Read Full Story

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship nomination Appeal Committee for the Party’s Ondo State Governorship Primary Election slated for July 20 has cleared the axed aspirant… Read Full Story

THE Federal Government of Nigeria has approved that private schools across the country will benefit from a N2.3 trillion stimulus package it recently announced to support businesses affected by the… Read Full Story

WITH the impact of the COVID-19 on the aviation sector, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria has declared that it has no intention of increasing school fees even as it hinted that it was working frantically to resume training in line with the guidelines as issued by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority… Read Full Story

THERE is no doubting the fact that fraud rings have become a pandemic in the country. While the embarrassment was largely confined to its shores before now, an international dimension has been introduced in recent times. First was the arrest in August last year of Obinwanne Okeke, Chief Executive Officer of the… Read Full Story