Senate passes bill to upgrade Auchi Polytechnic to University

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to upgrade the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State to a University of Technology.

The upper legislative chamber also passed a bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Delta State and Federal College of Education, Giwa, Kaduna State.

The three bills were passed by the Red Chamber following a clause-by-clause consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Checks revealed that the Bill seeking to upgrade Federal Polytechnic, Auchi to the University of Technology, Auchi was sponsored by Senator representing Edo North, Senators Francis Alimikhena while his colleagues from Delta South, James Manager sponsored the Bill for the establishment of Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

The Bill for the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Giwa, Kaduna state was initiated by Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani.

Presenting the report, Kaita said that the Federal Polytechnic Auchi was currently running degree programmes in affiliation with Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra with an enrollment of over 50, 000 students on full and part-time.

He noted that upgrade of the institution to a Federal university would provide training of high skills in the areas of technical and vocational education.