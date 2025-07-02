Coalition: Why we settled for ADC — David Mark

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, has explained why the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movements in Nigeria, which he chairs, adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the party to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Mark, addressing the media in Abuja on Wednesday in a speech titled “Adoption of African Democratic Congress,” said the move signals the beginning of a journey not only to rescue Nigeria from what he described as the ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APC) misrule but also to “save our hard-won democracy.”

In an earlier statement personally signed and made available to journalists, Mark announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He also confirmed his assumption of leadership as interim chairman of the ADC, taking over from the party’s longtime chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu. A former ally of President Tinubu and former Governor of Osun State has been named interim national secretary.

Speaking at the event, the former Minister of Communications under late General Sani Abacha described the coalition as a convergence of opposition groups, political parties, youth organizations, civil society, and other patriots from across the country aimed at rescuing “the very soul of our Republic.”

ALSO READ: FG worries over 75% desertification threat in northern states

According to Mark, Nigerians from all walks of life are ready to speak with one voice to resist what he termed civilian dictatorship under President Tinubu’s APC-led government. He expressed concerns over the ruling party’s alleged infiltration of opposition parties in a bid to turn Nigeria into a one-party state as the 2027 elections approach.

The former military governor also criticized the APC government’s approach to national security, the economy, and corruption, saying, “it is nothing to write home about.”

“We are gathered here this afternoon in pursuit of our shared mission to rescue our country and save our hard-won democracy. Today, we formally present the operational focus and structure of this new political coalition uniting Nigeria’s diverse opposition groups, political parties, youth organizations, civil society, and other patriots committed to saving the very soul of our Republic.

“Let it be known that this coalition goes beyond the pursuit of political power. It is a concerted effort to rebuild the crumbling pillars of Nigeria’s democracy.

“This marks the beginning of what we know will be a long, difficult, and tedious journey. However, we are prepared to undertake it, united in our belief that no price or sacrifice is too great in the service of our fatherland.

“Within two years of this administration, all democratic institutions have been hijacked, sending our country on a slow descent into civilian dictatorship. The blatant destabilization and infiltration of major opposition parties aim to achieve only one thing: complete state capture and the removal of electoral choice in 2027. This coalition exists to stop Nigeria’s descent into a one-party state.

“Never before have we witnessed a government so comfortable with corruption, so dismissive of accountability. A government more focused on elections than on the survival of the ordinary Nigerian. One so consumed by politicking that governance is entirely abandoned, while citizens languish in hunger and poverty.

“Insecurity has reached an alarming level across the nation. Bandits and kidnappers kill Nigerians daily without meaningful government response. Our people deserve a government that protects them and makes them feel safe in their own homes.”

Mark also accused President Tinubu of undermining the National Assembly and turning it into a mere extension of the executive arm, using it for political gain at the expense of ordinary citizens.

“Equally disturbing is the total emasculation of the legislative institution. Never in our history have we seen a National Assembly so reduced—legislators, supposed guardians of democracy, now mere cheerleaders and praise singers for the President.

“The National Assembly’s transformation into an appendage of presidential authority is a dangerous conspiracy against the Nigerian people. It is what enables this government to push through unconstitutional policies and actions that deepen poverty and insecurity,” he added.

Photos later surfaced online showing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar receiving Peter Obi at his residence hours after the coalition adopted the ADC. This has fueled speculation that the party may settle for Obi as its presidential candidate for 2027, banking on his Southern origin to complete the South’s remaining four-year term and pave the way for a Northern presidency in 2031.

Meanwhile, a Facebook post read: “JUST IN: Sen. David Mark takes over as Interim National Chairman of the ADC. The Coalition transition has started. Congrats, Nigeria! Urban and rural banditry will be extinguished by God’s grace in 2027.”

It remains to be seen whether Dumebi Kachikwu, the ADC’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, will throw his hat into the ring again to contest for the party’s ticket.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE