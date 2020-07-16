On insecurity in Oyo State

The residents of Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State have cause to smile and to thank security agencies that collaborated to arrest those responsible for the rape and killing of innocent citizens in their community.
The Special Adviser to the Oyo State governor on security, Alhaji Fatai Owoseni, has promised that the government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde is committed to protecting the lives and properties of citizens by fishing out the criminals terrorising the people of Akinyele and other areas.
This shows that relevant agencies, especially the government and the police, are committed to tackling insecurity in Oyo State. This is a good beginning for the new Commissioner of Police. I want to urge the police and government to work together in order to curtail the activities of criminal elements in the state so that all the residents living in Ibadan and environ, including visitors, could sleep with their two eyes closed.
I think they should also focus their attention on the Apete Awotan area of Ido Local Government where hoodlums are terrorising the people of Irewolede community.
Jimoh Mumin Esq.,
Ibadan.
