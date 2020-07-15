Ondo primary: APC Appeal Committee clears Abraham Olusegun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship nomination Appeal Committee for the Party’s Ondo State Governorship Primary Election slated for July 20 has cleared the axed aspirant, Dr Abraham Olusegun Michael.

Nigerian Tribune investigation revealed that Dr Michael was the only candidate declared ineligible to contest for the party ticket by the Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa led screening committee.

But the appeal panel chaired by Alhaji Umar Lawan-Kareto cleared all the twelve aspirants for the election expected to hold next Monday to produce the party standard-bearer ahead of the October governorship election.

The report submitted last night to the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee cleared all the twelve contenders.

A statement signed by Yekeen Nabena last night gave the list of candidates to include incumbent governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, Joseph Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjemi John, Olayide Owolabi Adelami, Kekemeke Duerimini Isaacs, Olusola Oke Alex SAN and Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele. Others were Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola C., Adetula Olubukola Olarogha O., Dr. Abraham Olusegen Michael and Dr. Nathaniel O. Adojutelegan.