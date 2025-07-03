2027: Give Peter Obi presidential ticket or lose his supporters — Keyamo taunts Coalition

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said that the newly formed opposition coalition risks losing Peter Obi’s support base if it fails to offer him the 2027 presidential ticket.

Reacting to the coalition’s decision to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform, Keyamo argued that the development ultimately strengthens the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He maintained that the move amounts to a legal and political abandonment of the coalition members’ former parties, suggesting it could disqualify them from electoral participation if they continue to identify with multiple parties.

He described the emergence of the ADC-led alliance as a formal collapse of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), claiming that the old guard within the PDP had been pushed aside by younger members, leaving what he termed a coalition of former party stalwarts seeking political relevance.

He added that the coalition now essentially represents a faction of the PDP led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in search of a new presidential platform.

Keyamo dismissed the inclusion of a few APC members in the coalition, describing them as individuals who had either opposed President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 elections or lost their constituencies.

According to him, their defection is inconsequential and even beneficial to the APC, as it clears the party of internal dissent.

He expressed concern over the role of Peter Obi in the new alliance, alleging that key figures within the coalition were attempting to exploit Obi’s popularity without offering him a real stake in the leadership structure.

He warned that denying Obi the presidential ticket would lead to a loss of his widespread support, particularly in regions where he had strong showings during the last election.

He said partly, “The person who the old, cunning guards want to take for a ride in all of this is Peter Obi. They want his votes, but don’t want to give him their Presidential ticket, because this is Atiku’s show simpliciter. That is why David Mark is the interim Chairman. Those who know politics know what I am saying.

“But if you do not give Peter Obi the Presidential ticket, you lose his supporters. It is as simple as that. And how can you make someone who won two regions in the last election (South-East and South-South) a running mate to the person who won only one region (North-East)?”

The coalition’s adoption of ADC as its platform was formalised during a high-level meeting of opposition leaders in Abuja on Tuesday, putting an end to months of speculation over their preferred political vehicle.

As part of the arrangements, former Senate President David Mark was named interim National Chairman of ADC, while former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola was appointed interim National Secretary.

The coalition includes several prominent politicians such as Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi, who are expected to play key roles in challenging President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

