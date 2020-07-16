Nnaji urges airlines to be considerate in fare adjustments

THE Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji has urged airlines and airport workers to be strict in doing their work, assuring them that all arms of government and the Presidential Taskforce, (PTF) woud back and protect them in doing the right thing.

This is jus as he has stressed the need for every passenger to strictly observe the safety protocols put in place by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) with the restart of air taransport services in the country.

He equally pleaded with the airlines to be considerate in their fare adjustments so that many Nigerians can afford to travel by air adding that reopening of the airports would no doubt help stimulate the national economy which he said had suffered a great deal under COVID-19 pandemic.

Nnaji stated this at the Abuja Airport when he recently led members of his committee to assess the state of airport authority’s preparedness for the resumption of fights.

He advised the front line staff to be courageous in the performance of their duties stressing that nobody should be above the observerance of the guidelines set by the Ministry of Aviation and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC).

Nnaji warned that the, “CORONAVIRUS is real and no individual no matter how highly placed should jeopardise the safety guidelines put in place to ensure that air travelers are protected from contacting the deadly virus.

Nnaji who represents Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency of Enugu State in the Federal House of Representatives equally appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with the airline staff and workers at the airport by adhering to the guidelines at all times.

The members who were taken through the whole boarding and arrival processes by the Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu commended the Ministry of Aviation and its agencies for their level of preparedness for the resumption of fight operations.