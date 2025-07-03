2027: Why opposition coalition leaders would soon be torn apart — Presidency

The Presidency has predicted that the newly formed opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 elections will soon be consumed by internal conflict as a result of irreconcilable personal ambitions among its key leaders.

According to a statement issued Thursday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, the coalition is a fragile alliance held together only by a common resentment for the President, not by any shared vision or ideology.

Onanuga warned that such an arrangement is bound to unravel as individual interests begin to clash.

He noted that many of the coalition members have long distanced themselves from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and are merely using the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a platform to regain political relevance.

Onanuga warned that the coalition’s lack of a unifying ideology or agenda will make it unsustainable, arguing that its members are motivated not by the national interest but by a desperation to escape political obscurity.

He said partly, “My advice to Nigerians: Keep your eyes wide open. A political party with no clear agenda or ideology—whose members are united only by their hatred for President Tinubu—cannot be good for our country. It will only set us back by decades.

“These politicians are desperados, hungry for power, not for the benefit of Nigerians but for themselves. They want power at all costs because they cannot endure another four years in the political wilderness or be banished to political winter and irrelevance.

“What is certain is that the group will soon unravel due to their irreconcilable personal ambitions.

The coalition, which recently adopted the ADC as its official political platform, held a high-level meeting in Abuja on Tuesday where former Senate President David Mark was appointed interim National Chairman and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola was named interim National Secretary.

The coalition includes several prominent politicians such as Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi, who are expected to play key roles in challenging President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

