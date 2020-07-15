The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a projected budget of N12.66 trillion for 2021.
The virtual council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday, considered the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).
The MTEF is based on a benchmark of $40 per barrel of crude oil, 1.86 barrel production per day, an exchange rate of N370 to one dollar and Inflation 11.95 per cent.
