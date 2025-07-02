Tinubu appoints new governing board members for NIMASA

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Governing Board for the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), with all appointments effective from June 24.

The appointments are in accordance with the provisions of Section 5 of the NIMASA Act, which empowers the Board to determine the general policy of the Agency with regard to its financial, commercial, and operational programmes.

Among those appointed by President Tinubu is Iroghama Ogbeifun, Managing Director/CEO of Starzs Investments Company Limited and Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN). Industry experts view Iroghama’s appointment as a reflection of the President’s discerning vision and the administration’s steadfast commitment to strengthening institutions by recognizing and engaging individuals of exceptional merit for critical national assignments.

Iroghama’s appointment comes as no surprise to those familiar with her passion for innovation, commitment to excellence, and tireless drive for growth and transformation. Her leadership within the Starzs Group has been marked by a relentless pursuit of pioneering ideas, sustainable growth, and adherence to the highest standards. Through her strategic foresight and unwavering dedication, she has significantly contributed to the advancement of Nigeria’s maritime industry and the development of the emerging blue economy framework, both locally and internationally.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biology and Psychology from the University of Massachusetts, Boston, and a Master of Science degree in Public Health and Health Promotion from Brunel University, London. Iroghama is also an alumna of Harvard Business School’s Owner/President Management (OPM) program. Additionally, she holds professional certifications in Commercial Risk in Shipping from Lloyd’s Maritime Academy and in Shipping Business and Operations from the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping.

With over 11 years of experience in maritime business operations, she brings a wealth of expertise to the role, particularly in areas such as strategy, business development, finance, research, and policy. She views revenue performance as a key indicator of leadership success and has notable achievements in this area. Notably, she helped Starzs secure $15 million in mezzanine debt for business expansion in 2015. Under her leadership, the company’s asset base grew from three ships in 2014 to eleven ships as of February 2021—an impressive milestone that underscores its status as a major player in Nigeria’s maritime logistics industry.

Other members of the newly appointed Board include representatives from the Ministries of Marine and Blue Economy, Labour, the Nigerian Navy, the Director General of NIMASA, and individuals with relevant experience in maritime, shipping, and labour matters. The new Board was officially inaugurated on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

