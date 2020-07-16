NCAT will not increase school fees for now —Rector

• Makes case for students’ loan

Aviation
By Tribune Online
students, aviation
Captain Mohammed Abdulsalami

WITH the impact of the COVID-19 on the aviation sector, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria has declared that it has no intention of increasing school fees even as it hinted that it was working frantically to resume training in line with the guidelines as issued by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), for ATO’s restart.

Equally, the Rector of the college, Captain Abdulsalami Mohammed has advocated the introduction of student loan facilities to make education affordable and accessible to students from poor backgrounds.

This is just as he said in two years from now when the industry rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, manpower would be required to handle the demand for air travel as forecast by Aviation bodies.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with the theme: ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Aviation Training in Africa’ organised by Young  African Aviation Professional Association (YAAPA), Mohammed said the college did not envisage any increase in school fees for now.

He used the opportunity to call for the introduction of student loan facility as it is being done in European countries to make aviation training affordable and accessible to students who were not buoyant enough to pay for their training.

According to him, Federal government, States government, Airlines and Civil Aviation Authorities of other countries have been assisting students with scholarships to train in the college.

The training of the next generation of aviation professionals Mohammed stated was key in anticipation of the growth in demand for air travel in not too far future while he urged the Corporate world to join in the training of the youths, adding that the college has all the facilities for training and replete with qualified and experienced instructors to handle all the courses the college offers.

Speaking on safety in view of the ongoing pandemic,  the NCAT boss stated: “staff, students, visitors must wear facemasks, physical distancing will be ensured in the classrooms, hostels and cafeteria, there will be new procedures for pilots when they train in groups, 20 students per class for social distancing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

All Nigerians Should Get Tested For COVID-19  – PTF
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has recommended testing of all Nigerians as a way to track the prevalence of coronavirus infection and understand how to tackle it… Read Full Story
The cold war between the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs took a new twist on Monday as the management of the Federal government intervention agency declined appearance before the latter… Read Full Story
He said a sporadic shootout with the One Million Boys gang occurred when men of Operation Burst moved in to rescue the victim who was kidnapped by the gang and kept in an abandoned building in the area… Read Full Story
Over 75 concerned civil society organisations and environment groups in Nigeria and outside have condemned the plans to introduce Genetically Modified mosquitoes into Nigeria… Read Full Story
The Osun government has approved easing of lockdown imposed on four local government areas in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus… Read Full Story
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has warned against the plan by some state governments to reopen schools, saying that any attempt at reopening schools at any level within this period is premature… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Aviation

Nnaji urges airlines to be considerate in fare adjustments

Tribune Business

FG’s airports concession plan in murky waters

Aviation

Qatar Airways increases health, safety measures onboard

Aviation

Overland Airways to resume flight operations July 15

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More