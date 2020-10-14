Bishop TD Jakes, the senior pastor of The Potter’s House, Dallas, USA, has joined the scores of notable personalities who have spoken up about the #EndSARS protest which is currently taking place in several states in Nigeria and across the world.

The revered cleric, in a tweet, quoted Martin Luther King Jnr while stressing that “Nigerian Lives Matter.”

He wrote: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” – Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. #EndSARS.”

His support for the campaign comes at a time when many religious leaders are also speaking up for a better life for Nigerians and the need for the Nigerian government to initiate necessary reforms in its police force and governance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[BREAKING] #EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

BREAKING: INEC Declares Akeredolu Winner Of Ondo Election The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election. TD Jakes chides Nigerian government, backs #EndSARS protest