COVID-19: Nigeria recorded low cases, deaths, recoveries last week

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, between October 4, 2020, and October 10, 2020, Nigeria recorded a total number of 816 cases compared to the 1,089 cases recorded in the previous week, September 27, 2020, and October 3, 2020.

Last week, which marked the 41st week since the beginning of the pandemic in Nigeria in February, only 553,037 samples have been tested. 60,103 cases have been confirmed, 51,711 recoveries and 1,115 deaths were recorded.

According to the data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 20,272 tests were conducted last week, currently, there are only 7,277 active cases in Nigeria.

The Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on the COVID-19 pandemic, during the last briefing, said in order to ramp up testing, there will be full implementation of national testing week.

The chairman said: “Although Nigeria is no longer in the top five countries by cumulative deaths in Africa, the PTF continues to urge Nigerians to change their attitude of scepticism and nonchalance to the virus.

“The PTF is fully conscious, but not deceived, by the fact that our recovery rate is high and very encouraging. We still urge, however, that everyone should get tested because testing is the only way to detect, isolate, trace and treat.”

Fewer deaths, recoveries

Tribune Online analysis showed that the COVID-19 death rate reduced last week. Also last week, two persons died from COVID-19 complications, according to the data provided by the NCDC.

Seven persons died from the virus previous week (September 27th –October 3rd) while 12 deaths were recorded in the penultimate week (September 20 – 26).

Also, 993 people recovered and were discharged last week; this shows a reduction when compared to the 996 persons of the previous week.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 58 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 59,345.

On Monday, 120 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 59,465.

On Tuesday, 118 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 59,583.

On Wednesday, 155 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 103 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 151 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 111 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 60,103.

See the breakdown of the 60,103 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 19,909 cases, followed by FCT – 5,805, Plateau – 3,536, Oyo – 3,299, Rivers – 2,661, Edo – 2,635, Kaduna – 2,487, Ogun – 1,936, Delta – 1,803, Kano – 1,740, Ondo – 1,638, Enugu – 1,289, Kwara – 1,050, Ebonyi – 1,042, Abia – 898, Osun – 895, Katsina – 874, Gombe – 883, Borno – 745, Bauchi – 710, Imo – 583, Benue – 482, Nasarawa – 469, Bayelsa – 401, Jigawa – 325, Ekiti – 323, Akwa Ibom – 295, Niger – 261, Adamawa – 248, Anambra – 248, Sokoto – 162, Taraba – 106, Kebbi – 93, Cross River – 87, , Yobe – 79, Zamfara – 79, Kogi – 5.