BREAKING: INEC declares Akeredolu winner of Ondo election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election.

INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof Idowu Olayinka at the INEC Headquarters in Akure on Sunday declared Akeredolu, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) winner after polling a total votes of 292,830 ahead of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede who polled 195,791.

Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) was in a distant third having scored 69,127 votes.

Below are votes garnered by the parties.

AAC – 814

ADC – 2,440

ADP – 3,464

APC – 292,830

APGA – 271

APM – 309

APP – 527

LP – 1,977

NNPP – 222

NRM – 468

PDP – 195,791

PRP – 669

SDP – 3,053

YPP – 398

ZLP – 69, 127

Below are the results of the 16 local governments:

Ifedore LG:

APC 9,350,

PDP 11,852,

ZLP 1.860

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Irele LG

APC 12,643

PDP 5,493

ZLP 5,904

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Ile Oluji LG

APC 13,278

PDP 9,231

ZLP 1,971

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Ondo East LG

APC 6,485

PDP 4,049

ZLP 3,221

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Idanre LG

APC 11,286

PDP 7,499

ZLP 3,623

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Owo LG

APC 35.957

PDP 5,311

ZLP 408

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Akoko North East LG

APC 16,572

PDP 8,380

ZLP 3,532

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Akoko South West LG

APC 21,232

PDP 15,055

ZLP 2,775

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Akoko North West LG

APC 15,809

PDP 10,320

ZLP 3,477

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Akure North LG

APC 9,546

PDP 12,263

ZLP 1,046

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Akoko South East LG

APC 9,419

PDP 4,033

ZLP 2,055

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Akure South LG

APC 17,277

PDP 47,627

ZLP 2,236

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Ose LG

APC 15,122

PDP 8,421

ZLP 1,083

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Okitipupa LG

APC 19,266

PDP 10,367

ZLP 10,120

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Ondo West LG

APC 15,977

PDP 10,627

ZLP 10,159

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Odigbo LG

APC 23,571

PDP 9,485

ZLP 6,540

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Ese-Odo LG

APC 13,383

PDP 4,680

ZLP 4,760

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

