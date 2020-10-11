BREAKING: INEC declares Akeredolu winner of Ondo election
The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election.
INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof Idowu Olayinka at the INEC Headquarters in Akure on Sunday declared Akeredolu, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) winner after polling a total votes of 292,830 ahead of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede who polled 195,791.
Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) was in a distant third having scored 69,127 votes.
Below are votes garnered by the parties.
AAC – 814
ADC – 2,440
ADP – 3,464
APC – 292,830
APGA – 271
APM – 309
APP – 527
LP – 1,977
NNPP – 222
NRM – 468
PDP – 195,791
PRP – 669
SDP – 3,053
YPP – 398
ZLP – 69, 127
Below are the results of the 16 local governments:
Ifedore LG:
APC 9,350,
PDP 11,852,
ZLP 1.860
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Irele LG
APC 12,643
PDP 5,493
ZLP 5,904
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ile Oluji LG
APC 13,278
PDP 9,231
ZLP 1,971
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ondo East LG
APC 6,485
PDP 4,049
ZLP 3,221
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Idanre LG
APC 11,286
PDP 7,499
ZLP 3,623
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Owo LG
APC 35.957
PDP 5,311
ZLP 408
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Akoko North East LG
APC 16,572
PDP 8,380
ZLP 3,532
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Akoko South West LG
APC 21,232
PDP 15,055
ZLP 2,775
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Akoko North West LG
APC 15,809
PDP 10,320
ZLP 3,477
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Akure North LG
APC 9,546
PDP 12,263
ZLP 1,046
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Akoko South East LG
APC 9,419
PDP 4,033
ZLP 2,055
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Akure South LG
APC 17,277
PDP 47,627
ZLP 2,236
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ose LG
APC 15,122
PDP 8,421
ZLP 1,083
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Okitipupa LG
APC 19,266
PDP 10,367
ZLP 10,120
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ondo West LG
APC 15,977
PDP 10,627
ZLP 10,159
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Odigbo LG
APC 23,571
PDP 9,485
ZLP 6,540
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ese-Odo LG
APC 13,383
PDP 4,680
ZLP 4,760
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
[BREAKING] #EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States
In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.
TRENDING: Kaduna Govt Names Nuhu Bamalli New Emir Of Zazzau
The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September, after reigning for 45 years.
[ICYMI] Missing Boy: Court Sentences Sotitobire Founder To Life Imprisonment
The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, on Tuesday, sentenced the Founder and General Overseer of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Sunday service in his church last year.
#OndoDecides2020: Reports Of Violence Handiwork Of Weak Candidates ― Jimoh Ibrahim
Business mogul and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Jimoh Ibrahim has explained that reports of the pre-election violence that marred the Ondo State governorship election were the creation of weak opposition parties in the state.
IPPIS: Buhari’s Statement Not Targeted At Us ― ASUU
The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is confident that President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that no enrol on Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) was directed at ASUU members.