UN speaks on #EndSARS

Latest News
By Segun Adebayo
UN speaks on #ENDSARS, We invest $1.5bn annually, UN set to provide 50,000, Ekiti

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has urged #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria to remain peaceful as they continue to protest against police brutality and abuse of power.

Kallon who said appealed for calm maintained that efforts by the Nigerian government to reform police in the country is welcomed but would take time to manifest.

In a post on his official twitter page, he added that the effort to dismantle the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force is also a welcome effort.

According to him, “I have followed the developments regarding #EndSARS movement. Government’s commitment to dismantle the outfit & reform the @PoliceNG is welcome. The process may take time. I appeal to the youth to remain peaceful. The @UN is committed to supporting Nigeria’s continued stability,” he tweeted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[BREAKING] #EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

BREAKING: INEC Declares Akeredolu Winner Of Ondo Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election.

UN speaks on #ENDSARS

Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari

Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure.

A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…

UN speaks on #ENDSARS

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 179 new cases, total now 60,834

Latest News

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, endorses #EndSARS, donates bitcoins

Latest News

Adoption of 2014 Conference report panacea to EndSARS protests ― Braithwaite

Latest News

#EndSARS: Armed men fired shots at Osun govt secretariat ― Govt

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More