UN speaks on #EndSARS

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has urged #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria to remain peaceful as they continue to protest against police brutality and abuse of power.

Kallon who said appealed for calm maintained that efforts by the Nigerian government to reform police in the country is welcomed but would take time to manifest.

In a post on his official twitter page, he added that the effort to dismantle the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force is also a welcome effort.

According to him, “I have followed the developments regarding #EndSARS movement. Government’s commitment to dismantle the outfit & reform the @PoliceNG is welcome. The process may take time. I appeal to the youth to remain peaceful. The @UN is committed to supporting Nigeria’s continued stability,” he tweeted.

