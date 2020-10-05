Restructuring: I won’t succumb to pressure ― Buhari

Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure.

A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Sunday night, which made this position known, noted what it said were the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with different people pressing Buhari to do certain things at specific times.

The statement said: “The presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the president to do one thing or another or else, in their language, ‘the nation will break up.’”

The Presidency warned that Buhari will not take any action out of pressure, noting that all attention is needed to tackle the coronavirus at this time.

It added: “This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the Covid-19 health crisis.”

The statement further insisted: “Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the president’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of a health crisis.

“The president as an elected leader under this constitution will continue to work with patriotic Nigerians, through and in line with the parliamentary processes to find solutions to structural and other impediments to the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.”

There have been sustained calls from various ethnic groups, politicians and prominent Nigerians for the restructuring of the country as the way forward for Nigeria.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE