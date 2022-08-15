Suspected killer arraigned by Ogun police, remanded in prison custody

Elijah Adeogun, popularly known as Killer, who was in May arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) for an alleged murder in Ogun State was on Monday arraigned before an Ota Magistrate Court presided over by Chief Magistrate O I Oke.

Elijah was arrested by the DSS operatives for his alleged involvement in the killing of Monday Eredua and Moruf Babalola in 2021 at two different locations in Ogun State.

The magistrate, while ruling on an application by the prosecution counsel, Tosin Jackson for a 60-day remand warrant against the accused person ruled that Adeogun should be remanded at the Correctional Centre till September 14, 2022.

Jackson, while making the application, said that the remand warrant was to allow the office to file the necessary documents before a court of higher jurisdiction for proper arraignment

Lead counsel to the accused person, Bolarinwa Odewale, however, opposed the motion, claiming such would mean an abuse of the judicial process.

Odewale argued that a court of higher jurisdiction had in May this granted Killer bail for the same offence he was arraigned for on Monday.

The lawyer also argued that Killer had been in the custody of the police and therefore pleaded that the court should grant him bail.

But the defence team could not present the necessary documentation that was reportedly used to perfect the bail conditions.

Jackson however denied that Elijah was ever arraigned before the Monday proceeding and also added that a DPP advice has been released.

The lawyer also stated that the DPP advice which was released a few days ago stated that Elijah has a case to answer on on murder, attempted murder and forcible entry.

Magistrate Oke while ruling on the application ordered that since there is already a DPP advice on the matter and the fact that the documents which were used to perfect the said bail conditions at the high court, the accused person should be conditionally remanded at the Ibara Correctional Centre