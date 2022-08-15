Bauchi govt launches 1066 personnel as health agents for CHIPS program

In its determination to boost primary healthcare delivery services, Bauchi State Government has formally launched a new innovative way of efficiency in service delivery known as the Community Health Influencers and Promoters Services (CHIPS) program that would serve as community health agents at the grassroots.

While launching the CHIPS program at Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Hajj Camp, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed acknowledged the support of the Federal Ministry of Health, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, Saving One Million Lives Programme for Results and other development partners especially UNICEF and USAID for their humanitarian health services, both technical and financial intervention.

In attendance during the launching were a number of development partners, health experts, traditional leaders and civil society organizations.

The implementation of the Community Health Influencers and Promoters Services (CHIPS) program is “aimed at reducing morbidity and mortality, especially among women and children, through the strategic house to house demand generation for health services at the facility level, and provision of minor health care services by trained women residing in the communities”, the Governor explained.

He also said that in the first – phase of the programme, the State Government has recruited and trained1066 individuals supported by UNICEF, noting that those trained individuals were systematically screened and selected in collaboration with the community gate-keepers, using the available structured criteria as provided by the NPHCDA.

While presenting the overview of the selection criteria, the Executive Chairman of BSPHCDA, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed further stated that the “CHIPS Implementation process in Bauchi State occurs in stages which involves Mapping of the existing Community Structure – Availability – Location – Number Supporting partner if any.”

He further said that other structures are Harmonization of the existing Community Structures through Engagement with partner organizations supporting community volunteers, Alignment of community-based activities, and Development of work-plan for community activities.

Rilwanu Mohammed further clarified the third structure which is the Selection of the CHIPS Agents, noting that the CHIPS Agents were selected among the existing Community Volunteers being supported by partner organizations, who have previously worked on a health project.

The selection followed the national criteria which outlined that Candidates should be nominated by the community structure, candidates must be residents of the community, and candidates should be ready to serve their respective communities.

Other criteria are that the candidate should be 25 years of age and above, the candidate should be preferably female; however, two males will be recruited to serve as Community Engagement Focal Persons, Candidate should be currently married or have been married in the past.

The criteria also stated that the candidate should have the ability to read and write in English or a local language preferably with a minimum of primary school leaving certificate, Candidate with previous experience as community health workers such as Village Health workers, CORPS should be given priority during selection.

In his words, the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman examined the contribution of the traditional institutions, saying that, over the years, there exists a cordial relationship between the traditional institution and different sectors of government especially health.

The Emir who doubles as Chairman of Bauchi State Emirate Council Committee on Health stated that “different fora have been established at the National, State and Local Government levels, which is also in tandem with the traditional hierarchical system.”

“These include the Northern Traditional Leaders Council (NTLC), Emirate Councils Committees on Health, various Task forces on Health and the community engagement strategy.”





The Emir added that “As community gatekeepers, as we were informed by the technical team, the CHIPS Programme is aimed at grassroots mobilization and demand generation for health services including management of minor illnesses, especially in the rural Community.”

Earlier while welcoming the participants, the Permanent Secretary who oversees the Affairs of the Health Ministry, Alhaji Ali Babayo appreciate the pragmatic commitment and concern of all stakeholders toward the provision of an effective and efficient Health system in the state.

He said that the present administration under Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has demonstrated a high level of sense of responsibility especially for organizing the first Health Summit ever in the history of the state where experts deliberated on a number of topical issues which today culminated in the recruitment of 1061 Health personnel, apart from the continuous engagement of medical doctors.

The CHIPS implementation programme was attended by Development Partners such as NPHCDA, UNICEF, WHO, USAID, BMGF, ADF, Alive and Thrive fhi360 e.t.c. and have expressed and delivered various Goodwill messages on the new community resource groups strategy and their commitment to the service of humanity.

Highlights of the occasion included the distribution of bags and work schedules to the CHIPS Agents, Supervisors, and Focal Persons as contained in a statement by Ibrahim Sani

Information Officer, BASPHCDA.

