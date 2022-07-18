Little or no work experience? Here’s what you can do

Are you a recent graduate with little or no job experience? Do you get negative feedback from organisations due to your little experience? Cheer up because this article might be for you.

Getting jobs with little or no experience can be tasking and most times takes connections to be accepted by organisations.

However, there are few things that you can do to gain the needed work experience useful for your CV and of course your dream job.

1. Apply for internships and volunteering jobs

You can build up work experience by applying for internships in organisations related to your area of expertise or interest. The training and knowledge would be of great help to tailor your resume for job opportunities. It will help you to familiarise yourself with the crook and cranies of the job to gain greater understanding.

For example, if you are aspiring for a dream job or role as customer care specialist, you can apply as an intern at startup companies for a better understanding and knowledge on the job.

2. Apply for entry-level positions

Entry-level positions are the most basic and early positions for all fields. It doesn’t require being a professional or several years of experience. Employers don’t expect professional certificates from an entry-level applicant. You can apply for entry-level positions on job platforms like LinkedIn, myJobmag and so on. Other social media platforms have avenues for getting an entryl-evel job depending on your area of expertise or interest.

3. Enroll for online courses

This is the most popular way to build your skills and add great value to yourself.





Many universities and institutions offer several online educational opportunities so you can study from the comfort of your home. Building your skills by taking online courses related to your field or new career gives you an edge over other applicants.

The certifications would be of great advantage to you as you apply for jobs with no experience. Some organisations prioritise your capabilities over your experience.

4. Carefully construct your CV

Your CV or resume is the best platform to sell yourself when applying for your dream job with little or no experience.

Tailoring your resume to fit your dream job goes a long way. This entails highlighting your skills, qualifications and experiences that best fit your desired job.

You should also tailor your cover letter in such a way that it highlights the skills, qualifications and experiences you’ve acquired that are required by the employer.

5. Highlight your extra educational activities

For some organisations, your work experience might not be what they are looking for while sourcing for job candidates.

Some look out for the skills acquired while studying or even the leadership experience gathered as a part of a team during your undergraduate days.

Therefore, it can be advisable to play up when writing your CV certain extra curricular activities you did while you were studying at school.

6. Accept lower or unpaid job offers

As funny as this sounds, it pays a lot. Being idle won’t bring you any opportunity. Taking jobs with little or no pay is one of the best ways to get you the experience you need to land your dream job position. You will gain more experience and build your resume or CV.

If you can’t afford to take a job that doesn’t pay enough due to your financial needs, you can take part time jobs that would still get you all the knowledge and experience you need to get you to the top of your career.

Little or no work experience should not be a barrier to getting your dream job. Do you find this helpful?

