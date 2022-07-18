Things to look out for before starting a business

Starting a business can be tasking and tiring, but proper planning and strategy help to make it easy. A business without standard planning would fail sooner or later.

A business startup is usually created with a possible solution in mind to a particular problem. It might just be a perfect idea to apply your solution to the world’s problems.

However, starting up a business is not child’s play as there are certain factors to be considered to achieve a smooth and thriving business. Every business has its highs and lows, but proper planning helps it to weather the storm successfully.

If you desire to start a business, then this article might just be for you.

1. Identify a need

This determines how fast or slow the growth of your business will be. A business that satisfies human needs grows faster and has more demands placed on it. It could be a service your community needs urgently. For example, a POS machine business started in a community that doesn’t have any financial banks around would thrive faster.

2. Capital and finance

Every business no matter how minute needs finances to survive at the early stage or even later. Before starting a business, you must count your cost. Make sure you have the required funds to start up your business.

3. Skills and knowledge

You must have adequate knowledge and skills in order to maintain the business. Financial skills and knowledge are the most important for the growth of any business. For someone starting a shoe-making business, you must have acquired adequate skills that would make your products stand out amidst other products.

This will take a lot of training, research and planning. But your efforts will pay off sooner.

4. Target your customer

No business can survive without customers. Before starting a business, you must study if there is a market for it.





5. Marketing

Marketing is the promotion of goods and services. It entails projecting your products or service to people around you. This also involves advertisement. You must consider the right marketing platform for your business. Social media marketing is one of the fastest means of projecting your services to the world.

6. Assets

These are the materials, equipment and items needed to run the business. You must carefully state them out alongside the quantity and prices in order to be aware of what you will be operating with.

7. Branding

This can also be referred to as packaging. This is how you want your customers to see or perceive your brand. You must always bear in mind that a lot of people also run the same business you are about to embark on. Your branding will make your products or services stand out amidst competitors. Checking out how others render their services will guide you on how to make yours stand out.

8. Location of the market

A business that will thrive and bring great profit is determined by the location. You must carefully consider where to open your business. It is also important that you consider the affordability of the rent or cost of space.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE