Striking a balance between your 9-5 job and your side hustle

Managing your 9-to-5 office work with your business can be a huge task and tiring, but money must be made to live far above poverty.

Having a single stream of income in the country’s current economic situation can be risky. This is why you should have a side hustle that adds more funds to your pocket.

The previous Covid-19 outbreak which caused a long break from full time jobs has indeed created an awareness and the need for individuals to diversify their streams of income.

Employment can be so unpredictable. A sudden dismissal from work cannot be predicted. This is why having a side income will be a saving grace from the adversity that comes with unemployment.

Your side income or job, also referred to as a “side hustle,” is a business or another source of financial income.

This is your ticket to freedom in the nearest future. You can balance managing both without one hindering the other.

Making a plan is a major way of striking a balance between your full time job and your side job. Considering the country’s weak economic situation characterised by inflation, poverty and unemployment, you must give your main job utmost attention.

No employer would want to keep or promote an insolent employee who isn’t performing up to expectation.

Your main job can provide you with a salary, lots of training, compensation, and other benefits that would help finance your side business.

You must always remember that your side job is for financial security and stability. But this isn’t enough reason for you to neglect your main job.

Time management also helps to strike a balance. It helps you focus on one thing at a time while juggling the two together. Working on your side job at home while fully concentrating on your main job at work is the best way to successfully manage your streams of income.

You can also make use of your weekends to build a stable and profitable business.

Seeking help or employing staff for your side job helps you balance both jobs in an easier way. For someone who runs a physical fashion store, they can employ a full staff who will be running the business while they go to their main job.





This will create stability for your business and help you pay full attention to your main job as well.

Setting boundaries while structuring your side hustle is also important.

Carefully figure out how far you can go in rendering your services while scheduling your side job.

Taking more orders than you can deliver will overburden you and also affect your main job. Try as much as possible not to take jobs with little timeframe considering that is not your only job.

Having in mind that your full time job is for a limited period of time is a driving force for you to clearly define your goals regarding your side hustle.

You can also demand an easy role at work if possible to help you maintain your full time job while run your side job without a hitch.

Above all, take adequate rest while juggling between your side hustle and your full time job. Taking vacations would improve your thinking and help realize more ideas to aid the growth in both.

