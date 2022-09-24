Sugary drinks and cancer

Is it true that drinking a lot of sugary drinks can lead to cancer? Kindly explain because I love drinking soft drinks on a daily basis.

Diana (by SMS)

Experts have confirmed that while drinking two or more sugar-sweetened beverages daily may not directly lead to Cancer, it can raise the risk of developing obesity which can itself increase the chances of dying from obesity-related cancers. The study, which included more than 900,000 participants, contributes to previous research suggesting that sugary beverages increase the risk of cancer and cancer-related mortality. Therefore, weight control has been found to be very key to cancer prevention.

