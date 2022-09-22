Governors, BoT in new push to end PDP crisis

In a renewed effort to end the crisis besetting the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) on Thursday met with the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), assuring that it is working assiduously to ensure the resolution of the crisis currently facing the party.

Its Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, gave the indication after playing host to the BoT in Abuja.

He said the governors are discussing among themselves with a view to bringing an end to the crisis.

Tambuwal added that they have engaged with the BoT, expressing the hope that a solution will be found soon to end the problem facing the party.

Tambuwal noted: “I will like to thank the BoT Chairman, members and his team for this very important initiative. We all know that the BoT is the conscience of the party and whenever there are issues of this nature, the Board of Trustees steps in, it is part of their functions in the party, constitutionally speaking.

“We have engaged with them and I believe that what they are likely to come up with will be a solution to the problem we have.

“Be rest assured that as governors of the party, we are also talking to ourselves on the way forward and very soon the Governors Forum will meet and we will come up with what we feel should be the solution and the way forward for the party.

“We are all interested in working together for an objective and that objective is for the party and Nigerians of good Will, because we believe we have had enough of the government of APC.

“We are working to send out APC and their government come may 2023, it is a collective responsibility. Of course we must apply balms since we all believe that what we have is not good enough, we must work together to solve our internal problems, forge ahead and prosecute the electoral battle and by the grace of God we will have victory.”

Speaking earlier, the acting Chairman of BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, assured that Nigerians will see a more united PDP before the campaign starts.

He disclosed that the BoT members will meet the National Chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu, the party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and also his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa on the way forward.

Wabara said that the BoT will relate with other party stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the problem.

While affirming that they have already met with some governors of the party, but have not been able to meet the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, he stated: “Our aim is to get into the Aso Villa, for PDP to get into the Aso Villa in 2023, we need everybody to come on board.

“We are still moving around, in six days time the campaign will be inaugurated. We hope and pray that before then Nigerians will see a more united PDP. We are doing this not for us, not for the Chairman of the Governors Forum or anybody, we are doing this for Nigerians.





“Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to deliver them from what we are experiencing with the ruling party as we speak.

“We are going to meet the National Chairman of the party, we will also meet our candidate Atiku Abubakar, we are also meeting the Vice Presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, who will call upon us any moment.

“We have also met with some of the governors. We started from my state, Okezie Ikpeazu, we moved to Enugu to meet Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, from there we met Seyi Makinde of Oyo, we met with Jerry Gana, and we are really digging around to find solutions.

“We are looking for solutions for all of us to come together and win the election in flying colours.”

On the withdrawal of the Wike group from the PDP presidential campaign council, Wabara said the BoT will discuss it with the Rivers State governor on Friday.

“After Wike’s address tomorrow (Friday), we will speak with him. Wike is a member of the Board of Trustees. We have made attempt to meet with him, but I believe he has been very busy.”

