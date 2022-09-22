How two children, aged 5, 9 allegedly attempted to steal two-year-old baby in Kwara

Kwara State police command has commenced an investigation into the alleged kidnap attempt of a two-year-old boy by two suspected children in Ilorin, Kwara State

Tribune Online gathered that the suspected child-kidnappers, said to be between the ages of 9 and 5 years old, were arrested at Oja Tuntun market, Baboko, in the Ilorin metropolis.

It was gathered that while attempting to steal the baby, traders who had been suspicious about their movement, raised the alarm which led to their eventual arrest.

It was also gathered that the two children, whose names were yet to be ascertained and allegedly involved in the kidnap attempt, have been handed over to the Police for attempting to steal a baby in the metropolis.

A source in the market, who craved anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the suspects confessed that they were promised N12,000 each if they succeeded in the task.

“But now, the issue has taken a new dimension as those persons mentioned by the children happened to be a relation of the owner of the baby. But the case is already at the Police headquarters,” the source added.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident, saying, “Yes, we are aware of the case. The sketchy details we have now is that it involves boy and a girl of 9 and 5 years old respectively, who were accused of trying to steal a two-year-old. But they (accused) said the baby was lost and they were trying to locate the parents.

“That is the sketchy details we have now but investigation is ongoing. And considering the ages of the parties involved, the CP has ordered for a thorough investigation of the matter,” he said.

