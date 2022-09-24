What causes prostrate cancer?

I am a 50 -year old man. I lost my father many years ago to Prostate Cancer. Since I am aware that the ailment runs in families, kindly advise me on how to know if I have the ailment and how to avoid having it.

Godwin (by SMS)

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. It is a cancer that starts in the prostate gland. The prostate is a small, walnut-shaped gland in men that produces the seminal fluid that helps transport sperm. Prostate cancer usually grows slowly and is initially confined to the prostate gland, where it may not cause any symptoms. However, as the cancer grows, it may begin to spread outside of the prostate, to the seminal vesicles or to other nearby organs. The symptoms of prostate cancer can vary depending on how advanced the cancer is. In its early stages, prostate cancer may not cause any symptoms at all. As the cancer progresses, symptoms may include: Trouble urinating, decreased force in the stream of urine, blood in the urine, blood in the semen, discomfort in the pelvic area, bone pain and erectile dysfunction. If you experience any of these symptoms, it’s important to see your doctor right away. Early detection is key to successful treatment of prostate cancer. Finally, Prostate cancer is typically diagnosed through a combination of a digital rectal exam, a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, and a biopsy. Other steps you can take to reduce your risk, includes; maintaining a healthy weight, eating a healthy diet, and getting regular exercise.

