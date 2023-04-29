The Federal Government has finalized plans for the evacuation of more Nigerians trapped in Sudan to be flown from Egypt to Nigeria on Saturday.

In a statement headlined “Notice of Evacuation” and signed on behalf of the Charge D’Affair by H. Y. Garko on Friday in Khartoum, the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan announced the second phase of the evacuation.

The statement reads; “The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Sudan wishes to inform all Nigerian citizens who wish to be evacuated from the crisis in Sudan that the embassy will commence the 2nd phase of the evacuation to Egypt for onward airlift to Nigeria, tomorrow, April 29, 2023.

“All this interested are expected to converge at Al-Razi University (Al-Azhari), and International University (Madani Street) in the morning. Individuals are required to come along with one bag only. Please, adhere strictly.”

The first batch evacuated by the Federal Government is expected to arrive in Abuja after they were moved, Wednesday, by road to a border town, Aswan in Egypt,13 out of the 40 buses hired to transport Nigerians stranded in the country, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, announced to journalists, Friday in Abuja.

She said 10 of those buses transported Nigerians from Universities in Khartoum while the remaining three buses were dispatched to El- Razi University to convey them to the Egyptian border town.

The head of NIDCOM had assured Nigerians that everyone who registered to be evacuated home would be assisted, regardless of status, gender, or state.

