Robbers invade bank in Delta, kill one

Daredevil armed robbers, on Tuesday, invaded an old generation bank in Issele-Uku, headquarters of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, killing one trader.

Sources said the fully armed robbers operated for close to an hour as policemen and a DPO in the police station in the area allegedly fled for dear life.

The robbers, the sources added, had stationed their gang members at strategic positions in the town, while other members carried out the operation.

Customers were reportedly held hostage in the bank for almost an hour, while other gang members outside were shooting sporadically in the air to deter any intruder.

A yet-to-be-identified trader and indigene of Issele-Uku from Ogbeofu village was reportedly hit by a stray bullet, killing her in the process.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident but said the command was up to the task to apprehend the hoodlums.

He could neither confirm the number of injured victims nor the amount of money carted away from the bank.