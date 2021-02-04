Controversy over man who jumped from 7th floor of 1004 during EFCC raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings.

The man was reportedly attempting to escape from operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), when he died.

Tribune Online gathered that the operatives of the EFCC were at the estate to make some arrests when the man jumped down and allegedly died.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the man was not the target of the EFCC and that he was just a guest at the estate.

The image maker in charge of the state police command Muyiwa Adejobi confirmed the incident to Tribune Online.

It was gathered that some operatives of the EFCC had early on Thursday stormed the 1004 Estate in a mission to arrest suspected internet fraudsters when the incident happened.

Adejobi, while confirming the incident to the Tribune Online said, “We recorded a case of yet to be identified young man that jumped from the 7th floor of the 1004 Estate, VI, Lagos, today at about 8.45am when operatives of the EFCC were on operation at the Estate.”

He added that “Based on preliminary findings, the deceased was not even a target of the operatives. And he was a guest at the estate.

“It’s quite unfortunate. We will try and trace his identity so as to relay the incident to the family and take necessary police action,” the police image maker added.

However, the EFCC has reacted to the incident in a statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren Head, Media & Publicity, on Thursday.

The EFCC stated that: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to news circulating in the social media, purporting that a young man jumped to his death at an EFCC operation in Lagos.

“It is true that some operatives of the Commission went for an operation at the 1004 Estate in Lagos today, February 4, 2021 and left without incident.

“It was later discovered from residents that a young man in one of the wings of the estate jumped from the 7th floor, probably out of fright, and sustained injuries.

“The incident is being investigated by the Bar Beach Division of the Nigeria Police.”

