Tenure extension: IGP knows fate April 16

THE Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed April 16 for judgment in the suit seeking the removal of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, from office, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed fixed the date after parties adopted their written addresses.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, counsel for the plaintiff, Mr Ugochukwu Ezekiel, and counsel for Adamu, Mr Alex Izinyon (SAN), informed the court that they had successfully served the fourth defendant with their court processes.

Consequently, they informed the court of their readiness to proceed with hearing of the matter.

Ezekiel, in adopting his written address, said that he was relying on all the documents he filed.

“We rely on all the affidavit and exhibits attached and urge the court to grant the reliefs and answer the questions in favour of the plaintiff,” he said.

Similarly, Izinyon urged the court to uphold the preliminary objection of his client in response to the plaintiff’s written address and dismiss the application.

A lawyer, Mr Maxwell Okpara, filed the suit following the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of Adamu as Inspector-General of Police by three months after his retirement on February 1.