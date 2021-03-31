Tenure extension: IGP knows fate April 16

Latest NewsTop News
By
NBA heads to court , IGP commissions Digital Registry, policemen, killed policemen, knowledge-driven policing, promotes police officers, promoted senior police officers, police helicopter to Oyo
IGP Mohammed Adamu

THE Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed April 16 for judgment in the suit seeking the removal of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, from office, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported. 

Justice Ahmed Mohammed fixed the date after parties adopted their written addresses. 

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, counsel for the plaintiff, Mr Ugochukwu Ezekiel, and counsel for Adamu, Mr Alex Izinyon (SAN), informed the court that they had successfully served the fourth defendant with their court processes. 

Consequently, they informed the court of their readiness to proceed with hearing of the matter. 

Ezekiel, in adopting his written address, said that he was relying on all the documents he filed. 

“We rely on all the affidavit and exhibits attached and urge the court to grant the reliefs and answer the questions in favour of the plaintiff,” he said. 

Similarly, Izinyon urged the court to uphold the preliminary objection of his client in response to the plaintiff’s written address and dismiss the application. 

A lawyer, Mr Maxwell Okpara, filed the suit following the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of Adamu as Inspector-General of Police by three months after his retirement on February 1.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

50 million youths: I made accidental verbal mistake —Tinubu

Latest News

15 killed as herdsmen attack Ebonyi communities

Latest News

As he jets out, Buhari orders security chiefs to crush bandits, sponsors

Latest News

APC membership registration ends, fresh controversy begins

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More