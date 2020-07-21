Reps give Akpabio 48 hours to publish names of lawmakers taking contracts from NDDC

The House of Representatives has asked Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to publish, within 48 hours, members of the 9th National Assembly who got sixty per cent of contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Ruling on a matter of privileges brought by Minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the Minister, who alleged 60 per cent of contracts from the NDDC was given to members of the National Assembly, should publish the benefiting lawmakers, especially members of the 9th Assembly.
He further said the names of their companies and the contracts they got should be published or face the wrath of the House.
