Gunmen attack hospital in Plateau, kill guard, matchet police, 3 others

After months of respite, gunmen terrorising the inhabitants of Barakin-Ladi local government area Plateau State attacked the General Hospital in the area and killed a security guard, matcheted a police along with three other persons.

Tribune Online learnt that the gunmen suspected to be killers herdsmen stormed the hospital at about 10:00 pm on Monday and shot the security guard at close range and also descended on the policeman at the gate, disarmed him and carted away his rifle.

An eyewitness declared thus: ” the gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen arrived at the gate of the hospital at about 10:00 pm. They released several gunshots into the air in order have access into the hospital but in the process, the security guard at the gate who tried to resist them was shot dead while the policeman at the scene was matcheted but escaped.

“Three other persons were also wounded, the three and the wounded policeman are presently receiving treatment at the General Hospital. The incident caused pandemonium both in the hospital and the vicinity. Men of Operations Safe Haven arrived the scene shortly after the gunmen fled into the bush”

The Chairman of Berom Youth Movement, Heipang district in the Local Government Area, Mr Rwang Tengwong who confirmed the attack in Jos on Tuesday said the plan of the gunmen was to penetrate the hospital but were resisted

Tengwom said “Around 10 pm on Monday, some armed men attacked the General Hospital in Barkin Ladi. The security guard there was killed. A police officer on duty at the hospital was macheted .Although he did not die, his riffle was taken away by the gunmen”

Tengwong called on the security agents to investigate the attack on the hospital describing it as “strange”.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Uba Ogaba said he yet got details of the attack on the hospital.

He said “I will call the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Local Government Area and when I get the details, I will let you know”

