Olubadan’s death dashes hopes of intending chieftaincy title holders in Ibadan

•Cows, food, drinks wasted as book launch, title conferment, football competition, other events cancelled

The sudden death of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, has disrupted a series of grand events in the city and dashed the hopes of numerous prominent Nigerians who were set to receive honorary and traditional chieftaincy titles.

Among the affected are politicians, entertainers, and other influential figures who had invested heavily in anticipatioacccn of the high-profile ceremony.

The mood, once festive, has turned somber following the monarch’s passing on Monday at a hospital in Ibadan after a protracted illness. He died just days before the first anniversary of his coronation.

A palace source told Saturday Tribune that preparations for the conferment of chieftaincy titles were in top gear, with honorees already paying for advertisements on radio, TV, and newspapers, in addition to making arrangements for hospitality and ceremonial attires (aso ebi).

“Some of the intending title holders had paid unconfirmed amounts into the coffers of palace officials to facilitate the process. They had bought cows, arranged catering, and friends and associates had sown aso ebi, all now wasted,” the source disclosed.

Those scheduled to be honoured reportedly include a federal lawmaker and a popular Ibadan-based gospel musician. Elaborate publicity had begun, and expectations were high before the news of Oba Olakulehin’s death forced a halt to all ceremonies.

Key events marking the monarch’s anniversary, including a world press conference, football competition, and a book launch, were all cancelled.

The Olubadan Football Tournament, which had started just two days before the monarch’s passing, has been suspended indefinitely. Journalists were turned away from the Olubadan Palace at Oke-Aremo on Monday, where the press briefing was supposed to hold.

An aide to a former Olubadan explained the intense interest in Ibadan chieftaincy titles, especially among politically exposed persons: “Politicians covet Ibadan honorary chieftaincies because Ibadan is the political capital of Yorubaland. They see the honour as a form of Yoruba endorsement for their political aspirations and are willing to pump enormous resources into securing the titles.”

While it is unclear whether those who made financial contributions will be refunded, precedent suggests they may have reason to hope. A palace official recalled a similar situation during a previous reign when funds were returned after a cancelled installation ceremony, and the Olubadan-in-Council commended the transparency.

However, the official cautioned, “The incoming Olubadan has the final say on this matter.”

For now, attention shifts to succession. According to the traditional Ibadan chieftaincy structure, the Otun Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, is next in line to ascend the throne.

Although reports suggest he is currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment, sources indicate he is expected back in Ibadan within days.

After the traditional two-week mourning period, the palace drummers will resume at his Bodija residence, a cultural signal marking the next phase in the process.

The Olubadan Advisory Council will then formally inform him of Oba Olakulehin’s passing, after which his nomination as the 44th Olubadan will be moved by the Balogun, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, and seconded by the Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole, at a soon-to-be-convened meeting.

Until then, the title seekers, some still nursing wounds in silence, must wait and watch, unsure whether their aspirations will be revived or require a fresh start.