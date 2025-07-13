BREAKING: Former President Muhammadu Buhari is dead

Former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has passed away at the age of 82 years at a clinic in London.

This was disclosed in a statement shared by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on his personal X account on Sunday.

“INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHIRRAJIUUN.

“The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London.

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin.”

Following the news of illness, Tribune Online reports that his former aide, Bashir Ahmad, recently confirmed that the former president was receiving medical attention, but dismissed widespread claims suggesting he was in critical condition.

