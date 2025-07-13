What to know about Nigeria’s former President, late Muhammadu Buhari

Former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has passed away at the age of 82 years at a clinic in London, United Kingdom.

This was disclosed in a statement shared by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on his personal X account on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

“INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHIRRAJIUUN. The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London. May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin.”

Following news of his illness, Tribune Online reported that his former aide, Bashir Ahmad, had recently confirmed the former president was receiving medical attention, but dismissed widespread claims suggesting he was in critical condition.

Here are 10 things to know about former Nigerian President, late Muhammadu Buhari:

Muhammadu Buhari was a retired Nigerian Army Major General. He joined the army in 1961 and held several key command and staff positions throughout his military career.

Late Buhari first came to power through a military coup on December 31, 1983, serving as Nigeria’s Head of State until August 1985 when he was deposed by another coup.

During his military rule and later as a civilian president, Buhari gained a reputation for being an anti-corruption crusader. His administration launched “War Against Indiscipline” in the 1980s and a strong anti-graft campaign during his presidency from 2015-2023.

Under General Sani Abacha’s regime in 1994, Buhari was appointed Executive Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF). This body was responsible for managing revenue from increased petroleum product prices and funding development projects across the country, a role for which he was largely praised for transparency.

After Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, Buhari contested the presidential election three times (2003, 2007, 2011) before finally winning the Presidency in a contest against Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

His victory in the 2015 general election marked a historic moment in Nigeria, as he became the first opposition candidate to defeat a sitting president (Goodluck Jonathan) in a democratic election.

He was a key figure in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013, a merger of several opposition parties that ultimately brought him to power.

During his presidency (2015-2023), his administration prioritized significant infrastructure projects, including major roads and railway lines like the Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna standard gauge rail lines, and the Second Niger Bridge.

His civilian presidency faced significant economic challenges, including periods of recession, high inflation, and declining oil production, despite efforts to diversify the economy and increase non-oil revenue.

Muhammadu Buhari passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 82, at a clinic in London, United Kingdom, after a period of illness. His passing was confirmed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu. The late former President was survived by wife, Aisha Buhari, and children.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE