LG polls: Igbos invest heavily in Lagos, deserve to hold some positions — Ohanaeze

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State, Dr Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, has decried the continued political marginalisation of Igbos in the state, despite what he described as their significant investment in its economy.

Speaking from his Ikoyi residence on Saturday while assessing the conduct of the local government elections, Aguene condemned the alleged systematic disenfranchisement of Igbos in Lagos, stating that the denial of their right to vote and contest for elective positions has become a recurring trend in every election cycle.

He said, “Do you know that the Igbo that are resident in Lagos state are denied the opportunity to vote? This is not just happening in this election; it occurs during every cycle of election. Igbo residents in the state are not given the opportunity to contest for local Government Chairmanship and councillorship positions.

“Despite our contribution to the economic and political growth of the state, we are being treated unfairly. There are one or two Igbo persons as Vice Chairmen of Local Governments.”

He lamented that while Igbos continue to pour resources into Lagos and drive its economic engine, they are consistently excluded from political participation, especially at the grassroots level.

“Igbos are the ones investing heavily in Lagos. They are supposed to be given the opportunity to hold some positions in the state,” he stressed.

Aguene argued that the situation contradicts the principles of democracy, which should promote inclusiveness, justice and fairness.

“It is therefore safe to conclude that we don’t have democracy in Nigeria, because democracy promotes equity, justice and fairness. What we have is opportunists grabbing power and ruling. There is voter apathy in Lagos and Nigeria because Nigerians are tired of voting for opportunists,” he said.

The Ohanaeze leader also criticised the general state of governance in the country, describing it as skewed in favour of a few while the majority, including essential workers, struggle to survive.

“Governance in Nigeria is just for the few as many Nigerians are really suffering. The working class including journalists and security officers whose professions are essential cannot even work and shelter for their families. The situation in Nigeria is terrible.”

