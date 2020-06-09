Refuse in Surulere: Lagos govt reacts

Lagos State Government on Sunday explained the convergence of refuse on Akobi Crescent in Surulere which has been trending on social media, saying dredging work is ongoing in the area.

In a statement by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, made available to Ecoscope, he said the convergence was due to dredging of System 6c downstream from LUTH and blockade at Akobi Crescent.

He added that the blockage at that end was to enable the contractor conclude the dredging and clearing from LUTH in Idi Araba before it reaches the Akobi Crescent end.

He said immediately the refuse was swept to the area by the rain, the ministry has mandated the appropriate agencies to clear it immediately.

He reiterated his appeal to residents in the state to desist from dumping refuse in the canals and drainage channels.

The renewed appeal was made following the renewed clogging of the newly cleared canals by some residents.

He explained that system 6c is from Cele to Agege motor road through Idi-araba and Akobi crescent.

He added excavation of dirts on the canals is being done along with the carting away simultaneously.

He reiterated that the enormity of the old state of the channel is such that the canal was completely blocked and solidified over time with age old refuse dumped in the channnel.

He said it is sad and regrettable that the Idi araba section which has been cleared has again been littered by the residents.

He said the present administration upon assumption of office tackled the several years of decay by confronting the issue of Drainage channels dredging and clearance headlong.

He stated that the time has come for residents of areas that canals run through to to take up ownership of such infrastructure by preventing and apprehending people who dump refuse in them.

He added that what they fail to realise is that by their recalcitrant postures, scarce state resources that should have been deployed to other means are being repeatedly used to clear the drains.

