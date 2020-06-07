Abia comes first with 67 new cases as Nigeria records 260 more COVID-19 victims

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced that the country has recorded 260 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 12,486.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle and website on Sunday night.

The centre also said that the number of fatalities has risen to 354 after recording 12 new deaths, while 3,959 people have been discharged from the isolation centres after full recovery.

“260 new cases of #COVID19; Abia-67, FCT-40, Lagos-38, Ogun-19, Gombe-16, Edo-14, Imo-9, Kwara-8, Katsina-8, Nasarawa-8, Borno-8, Kaduna-6, Bauchi-5, Ekiti-4, Niger-2, Ondo-2, Plateau-2, Kano-2, Sokoto-2.”

