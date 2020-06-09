‘Nigerians should adopt environment-friendly practices that will preserve biodiversity’

Nigerians have been advised to adopt environment-friendly practices that will preserve biodiversity and ensure man’s survival in the future.

President of Environmental Health Scientists Association of Nigeria (EHSAN) said this at an event EHSAN held in collaborationwith Nigeria Network for Action and Awareness for Environmental Health (NINAAFEH), Centre for Sustainable Development(CESDEV) and Environmental Health Sciences Department of the University of Ibadan to celebrate the 2020 World Environment Day which had the theme: “Celebrate Biodiversity.”

The event took place at the Centre for Sustainable Development, University of Ibadan on Friday.

The event saw academicians from the University of Ibadan gather to share knowledge as they considered the sub-theme: “Biodiversity: Emergence of Invasive Species and Public Health Threat – Is there any link to COVID-19?”

Academics from various fields ranging from public health to agriculture made physical and virtual presentations related to the theme.

Professor Anawho spoke on the topic, “Biodiversity and Climate Change”in his message to the public said, “We should be friendly with nature. The way we relate with the environment is very poor and we tend to destroy the ecosystem.”

The EHSAN president noted that, “Biodiversity enrichment is very important in terms of food production, it aids food security, production of materials for industries and production of drugs. Today, we are talking of production of vaccines for covid-19. Where will it come from? It comes from plant extracts. But if we destroy all the natural plants we have, we will be limiting our search and horizon in terms of the plants that will give us these things. Most of our natural habitats have been destroyed due to encroachment on natural ecosystems. We need to revisit all these things. The UN in times past has clamoured for issues relating to sustainable development. If we destroy the species of today, then we are endangering the survival of tomorrow.”

Speaking on the topic, “Importance of Biodiversity in Agriculture” Professor AdetolaJenyo-Oniof the Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, University of Ibadan, defined wetlands as “places where at high tide the water is not more than six metres high.”

She added that, “These lands are such that they are able to cleanse water. The wetland area has plants within them and decomposition starts from there. The plants absorb those nutrients and pollutants are no longer available. When the water flows out, it is going away with the pollutants as freshwater.

According to Professor Jenyo-Oni, wetlands “act as the sponge of the community. Anywhere you have wetlands, you do not see floods. The water goes into the wetlands and is stored there. When the water table has gone down, wetlands release the water into the environment.”

Professor Oni kicked against the destruction of wetlands positing instead that “you can develop around it,” emphasising that that wetlands are the “lungs” of the community.

Professor Gbolagade Lameed at the event made a presentation on “Impact of Biodiversity loss on Wild life and Tourism.”

In his presentation, the Professor of Wildlife Ecology/Conservation and Environmental Impact Assessment noted that human activities have greatly reduced the biological diversity of the world in various ways including habitat loss by altering land for agriculture, draining of wetlands and deforestation.

“Polluting the air, soil and water through indiscriminately using of chemical compounds such as herbicides, insecticides greatly affect biodiversity,” he added.

He also noted that “Global Biodiversity Decline (GBD) is a collapse in the number and variety of species on the earth, specifically caused by humans.”

To prevent GBD, Professor Lameed suggested the following “actions like setting up nature preserves, promoting recycling, reducing consumption controlling population growth.

“Preserving natural resources particularly in areas that retain a high rate of biodiversity is crucial.”

Other presentations made at the event include: ProfessorMynepalliSridhar on the topic: ‘WASH: A key hazard reduction technique for pathogenic microflora,’ Dr Oladapo Okareh on‘Impact of Biodiversity on Ecosystems Health,’ Professor Olufunmilayo Fawoleon ‘Emergence of invasive species and public health threat-COVID-19.’

More presentations include Professor Oyedunni Arulogun on ‘Behavioural and Attitudinal change: panacea to healthy living’ and Professor Georgina Odaibo on ‘Biodiversity and proliferation of pathogens.’

