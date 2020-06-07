2020 UTME: JAMB holds policy meeting on cut-off point June 16

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has scheduled to hold the 2020 policy meeting on June 16, 2020, to determine cut-off points for admissions into all tertiary institutions in the country.

Tribune Online reports that the Policy Meeting is to be chaired by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu with all Heads of Tertiary Institutions in attendance.

The Board has also disclosed that candidates in the just-concluded 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) could now print their result notification slips.

Public Relations Officer of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He noted that the 2020 Policy Meeting would be peculiar as it would go down in history as the first Policy Meeting that will be holding online owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board after the conduct of the 2020 Unified Tertiary Admissions Matriculation Examination (UTME), has yet to determine cut-off points for admission into universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and other tertiary institutions because of the pandemic that has slowed down activities in the country.

It would be recalled that part of the protocols put in place by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 requires that no gathering of persons exceeds prescribed numbers.

Benjamin said compliance with the directive has become imperative as no fewer than 4000 Heads of Tertiary Institutions comprising degree, diploma, Nigeria Certificate of Education (NCE) and NID-awarding institutions and other stakeholders would normally be expected to congregate at a location but because of extant protocols, would now be expected to participate in the virtual meeting.

He said: “The modalities for the meeting would entail the Board issuing only one access code to each participating institution to join the meeting.

“This access code is not to be shared or given to unauthorised persons.

“However, other critical stakeholders within the institutions like the Registrars, Admissions Officers can cluster around a big screen in a location to attend the meeting using the unique access code.

“The Honourable Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, would preside over the meeting with other stakeholders and top functionaries of the Education Ministry joining in from the operational point.

“Heads of regulatory agencies and other critical stakeholders such as chairmen of committees on education at the Lower and Upper Chambers of the National Assembly are also expected to join the meeting.

“The meeting will discuss critical issues bordering on the advances made in the educational sector in the last one year in addition to setting the tone for the 2020/2021 Admission exercise.

“The meeting will also chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines and make a holistic review of application statistics, performance as well as evaluate the 2019 admissions exercise.

“The meeting, in addition to other deliberations, would take a stand on concessional and acceptable minimum admissions standards to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“The meeting, would be streamed live on the Board’s website; www.jamb.gov.ng, its Facebook, JAMBulletin and other social media platforms,” he said.

Meanwhile, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said that candidates in the just-concluded 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) could now print their result notification slips.

The results which had earlier been made available through text to candidates on request by them sending RESULT to “55019” but are now requesting for a printed version can now be printed free from the Board website: www.jamb.gov.ng.

The Board said: “All candidate needs to do after visiting the site is to click on QUICK LINKS, then on ‘E-Facility’ where the candidate would be required to provide his/her registration details and the result notification slip would be displayed for printing.

“The printing of the result notification slip is free as it is different from the original result slip that comes with the candidate’s picture.

“Candidates can print their result notification slip anywhere in the country even from the comfort of their homes once there is internet access.

“The Board has, until now, restricted the printing of result notification slips and had made it available to candidates only through SMS to avoid anxiety on the part of candidates as well as prevent clustering at cybercafes with the attendant risk of COVID-19 contagion all in a bid to print result notifications.

“This new development, however, is predicated on the gradual easing of the lockdown and resumption of economic activities in most parts of the country.

“The Board wishes to advise candidates to be wary of fraudulent elements masquerading as JAMB agents stating that it has not mandated any person or group to do the printing on behalf of the Board. Candidates are to note also that delegating this responsibility to third parties could result in wilful manipulation of their results.”