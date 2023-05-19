The proposed Okun University would further advance academic accessibility to the people of the state and beyond.

Former All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Candidate for Yagba Federal Constituency, Honourable Oladokun Jeremiah made this known during his visit to Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Hello.

Jeremiah who said he was on a visit to discuss progressively the state with the governor, noted that the proposed Okun university would further advance academic accessibility to the people of the state and beyond.

He explained that the conceived idea is long overdue, particularly in creating a balance in the educational sector in the state.

He commended him for maintaining his campaign promises towards the educational sector.

The philanthropist also affirmed his resolution towards politics of decorum and progress saying he is always interested in steps that would advance his people.

Responding, Governor Yahaya Bello who called for the support of the people to enable him to succeed promised to continue to initiate projects that will advance humanity.

