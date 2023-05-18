The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrashid Bawa has asked Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state to expose him if he has any proof of fraudulent activities against him.

The EFCC boss claimed that even though as human beings no one is 100 per cent clean, insisting, Matawalle should expose him if he has any fraud record against him.

He made this known during an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Thursday.

He noted that they have their peculiar ways of investigating corrupt leaders, thus according to him, the alleged crime of one person shouldn’t be allowed to be linked to another innocent person.

Bawa disclosed that they are currently investigating a former minister in the N25 billion case he was allegedly involved.

He also alleged that Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has a case to answer over financial irregularities amounting to N70 billion.

Recall, the governor had recently asked the anti-graft body to spread their dragnet to the Presidential Villa, and not only the state Governors after May 29th, 2023.

The Zamfara governor had also alleged that the EFCC boss also had corrupt cases revolving around him and should therefore resign to allow for proper investigation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…





‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…