Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Yekeen Nabena, has raised concern over the pronouncement of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to demolish the Bayelsa State government property in his state.

Wike had ordered the demolition of two buildings belonging to the neighbouring state over the refusal of his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, to heed his call for renovations of the buildings located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Nabena cautioned against Wike’s move which he said could instigate bad blood between the Ijaw Nation as he noted that both states have a history of warm relationship.

He attributed Wike’s stance to existing political differences between him and his Bayelsa colleague.

He said: “As a Bayelsa son, I felt slighted and offended that Governor Wike is trying to rewrite history by redefining a long time relationship between Rivers state and Bayelsa state.

“The whole world is in the know the political rivalry between Governor Wike and Governor Diri of Bayelsa state within their People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Such is not new in politics but fighting a whole state and Ijaw Nation because of their individuals political ego is way beyond comprehension.

“In 2019, when the going was good between the two governors, Wike even spearheaded the Supreme Court case against the APC. At this time Wike did not thought of demolishing Bayelsa state properties but because Governor Diri did not support Wike’s failed presidential ambition during PDP’s primary election, he has suddenly woke up remember that Bayelsa state properties are defacing an area in Port Harcourt. This is unacceptable.

“I will, therefore, call on Governor Wike to limit his dictatorship and political drunkenness to Rivers state. The Ijaw Nation will not tolerate disrespect, Bayelsa people will not bow to Wike’s god and as a state Wike cannot force his political interest over us, Bayelsa is not Rivers.”

The APC chieftain further urged the elders in Ikwere land to call Wike to order.

“Governor Wike should rather sort out his personal political problem with Governor Douye Diri and never try undermine the Ijaw Nation.”

