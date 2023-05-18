•Foreign Leaders, Heads of Govts, other dignitaries to grace occasion

The Federal Government on Thursday released the programme of events for the inauguration of President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29.

Tinubu’s inauguration would mark the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in the 24 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria, following the return to a civilian administration in 1999, with former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the then-elected President.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of Presidential Transition Council, Mr Boss Mustapha, who unveiled the programme of events for the 2023 Presidential inauguration at a world press conference in Abuja, said all arrangements have been concluded for a seamless transition of power on May 29.

He assured Nigerians that litigations in court could not stop the inauguration of President-elect, Tinubu and his Vice-President-elect, Alhaji Kashim Shettima on May 29, saying the inauguration was a moment made for togetherness, unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

“Monday, 29th May 2023 will be inauguration Parade/Swearing-In at Eagle Square,” he said while rolling out activities lined up to mark the Presidential inauguration.

Mustapha also revealed that adequate arrangements have been made for the safety and security of all people throughout the inauguration period.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner of the disputed February 25 Presidential election. Not satisfied with the outcome of the election, candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi among others have approached the Presidential Election Tribunal to challenge Tinubu’s victory at the poll.

Responding to a question on calls by some Nigerians as well as a protest by certain interests that Tinubu should not be sworn-in until the cases before the Presidential Election Tribunal are determined, SGF said clarified that litigation could not stop the inauguration of the President-elect as the new President of Nigeria in line with provisions of the law, adding this was not the first time Presidential elections were litigated in Nigeria.

He maintained that the news conference was to brief Nigerians and the entire world on the programme of activities planned for the 2023 Presidential Inauguration.

SGF disclosed that the Federal Government has extended invitations to some Presidents and Heads of Government as well as Heads of International Organisations, saying he was glad to report that many of these invitees have confirmed attendance in person.

Mustapha said: “Let me once again assure Nigerians and indeed the global community of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the seamless transfer of power to President-Elect, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The upcoming event is historically significant to this great nation and the international community, particularly Africa because of the democratic values and lessons in nationhood. For these reasons, we have chosen, ‘NIGERIA: Better Together’, as the theme for the 2023 transition.

“I am delighted to inform you that May 29, 2023, will mark the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in Nigeria and on that day, we shall all be ushering in the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The significance of the above is underscored by the desire of this administration to lay a solid foundation for seamless transition of power by institutionalizing the process through legislation,” he said.

Buhari had in February 2023, through Executive Order 14, approved the establishment of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC). The 24-member Council inclusive of two representatives of the President-Elect was inaugurated on 14th February 2023.

The Council was charged with the responsibility of facilitating and managing the Presidential Transition. In the course of this process, the PTC established three main Committees namely: (i) Inauguration Committee under Chairmanship of the SGF; (ii) Transition Documents Committee under the Chairmanship of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; and (iii) Security, Facilities and Intelligence Committee under the Chairmanship of the National Security Adviser.

SGF further noted that in furtherance of discharging its functions, the PTC also interfaced with leading democratic nations including the United States of America and the Republic of Kenya, as part of its learning efforts to pick up useful lessons in line with international best practices.

He said it was important to also state that these countries have specific legislations on Presidential Transition, some of which date back to 1963, adding that “our expectation that a specific legislation on Presidential transition in Nigeria, would be passed soon.”

Mustapha noted in demonstration of his commitment, Buhari has directed all relevant government institutions to cooperate with and support the transition process through engagement with the President-elect’s team.

He said it was for this reason that President Buhari amongst other things, approved the inclusion of the team as part of the Federal Government delegation to the World Bank/IMF Spring meetings in Washington DC in April 2023.

He, therefore, announced the schedule of activities marking the 2023 Presidential inauguration, “Thursday, 18th May 2023, World Press Conference by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Tuesday 23rd May 2023, Regimental Dinner in honour of the Commander in Chief Armed Forces and Wednesday, 24th May 2023, Valedictory Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa.”

He also noted that “on Thursday, 25th May 2023 there would be an investiture of the President-elect and Vice-President-elect with the National Honors of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) respectively and handover of transition documents at the State House Conference Centre.

“On Friday 26th May 2023, there would be a public lecture and Jumaat prayer at the National Mosque and Saturday 27th May would be an inauguration lecture on the topic: ‘Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development’ by His Excellency, Uhuru M. Kenyatta, former President of Kenya, at International Conference Centre.

“Inter-denominational Church Service would hold Sunday, 28th May at the National Christian Centre,” he said.

