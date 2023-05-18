Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has revoked the Right of Occupancy of nine companies belonging to the former Governor of the State, Senator Ahmed Muhammed Makarfi, as the properties have been slated for demolition.

It was gathered that the notice of revocation and withdrawal of the right of Occupancy was served to the officials of the affected companies on Thursday about 1pm.

Specifically, the official notice of revocation was addressed to the Director of Cane Properties, Plot 11, Murtala Square, Doka, Alhaji Ibrahim Makarfi.

When contacted, Makarfi who is a relation of the former governor told newsmen that they have contacted their lawyers to stop further action on the properties in question.

“Our Lawyers will respond accordingly to the revocation and withdrawal of right of Occupancy of the companies”.

Also reacting to the development, the former PDP National committee’s chairman,Senator Makarfi said, “there is a serious issue right now. We need to meet Ustaz Yunus (SAN) to go to court to stop the State Government; they just sent 9 revocation Letters to us”.

Listed among the affected properties, he said were five plots in Mogadishu, three plots on Kwato road, and the Doka plot.

Reacting, the Registrar of Kaduna Geographical Information Service (KADGIS), Mahmud Aminu, said the action of the state governor was inline with the power conferred on him under section 28(5)(a) and ( b) of Land Use Act 1978, revoked and withdrawal your rights and continued failure and contravention of covenanted terms and conditions of the Right of Occupancy”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE