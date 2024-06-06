The Nigeria Police in Oyo State, on Thursday, arraigned a 28-year-old man, Toheeb Alabi, before an Ona-Ara Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, for allegedly stealing cocoa and maize worth N492,000.

Alabi, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of forceful entering and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Folarunmi Adeshina told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 11.00a.m on May 6, at Akanran Road, Ibadan.

Adeshina said that Alabi trespassed into the complainant, Jubril Ojo’s farm and stole some quantity of cocoa and maize.

He said the offence contravened Sections 81 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr Ayorinde Ayo-Alagbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two reliable sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until June 27 for hearing. (NAN)

