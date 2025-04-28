Ekiti: Police rescue two kidnap victims

The Ekiti State Police Command said it has rescued two kidnapped victims after engaging the abductors in a gun duel.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abutu Sunday, in a statement on Monday, said the victims were abducted along the Igbara-Odo/Ikere-Ekiti road on Saturday.

According to him, the victims were kidnapped while traveling along the road when their vehicle tyres got punctured.

The PPRO said, “While they were trying to fix the tyre, some unknown gunmen emerged from the bush, threatened them with guns, and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Command mobilized its operatives into the forest along that axis for their possible rescue and the arrest of the perpetrators.

“The operation eventually paid off as the operatives engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel, forcing them to flee with gunshot injuries, leaving the victims behind. Efforts are ongoing to ensure the arrest of these miscreants and other criminal elements in the state.

“The rescued victims were immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention and subsequently reunited with their family members.”

Abutu added, “While the Command will continue to prioritize the safety of residents, members of the public are implored to remain vigilant, security conscious, and to support and collaborate with the Police and other security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality.”